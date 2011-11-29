Jets have to play better to make playoffs

Darrelle Revis is convinced the Jets have another run in them, the kind they had in 2009 when they were 4-6 and rattled off wins in five of their final six games to earn a postseason spot.

"Yeah, I believe in this team and we do," the cornerback said Monday. "We do and this is the time to do it right now. We've got one game under our belt after the two losses and we've just got to keep on winning. This does look like Rex's [Ryan's] first year here when we barely got into the playoffs and we struggled that year.

"You've got to treat it almost like they're the same, but we can control what we do from now on to the rest of the season."

But with all the inconsistencies the Jets (6-5) have shown lately, what makes anyone think that's possible?

"The positive plays," Revis said. "That's the thing that tells you how good this team can be and you are waiting for that time, for everything to click the right way and everybody is playing dominant football, everybody is doing what they need to do."

Let's be real: If the Jets don't tighten up each facet of their offense, defense and special teams -- and quickly -- there's no way they will win enough of their final five games to vault into the playoffs. Even though their last five opponents have a combined 15-29 record, just examine the Jets' road ahead.

In four days, the Jets will be in suburban Washington to play a Redskins team coming off a 23-17 win in Seattle. OK, so even though it came against the Seahawks, the Redskins picked up 416 yards of offense, their second-highest total of the season. Rex Grossman tossed for a season-high 314 yards, only the fifth time he's done that in his nine-year career. Washington is 2-3 at home, and this isn't going to be a gimme game no matter what some may think.

After that, it's back to MetLife Stadium to host the Chiefs in their likely penultimate home game of the season, a game that on paper would seem like a win. But it's foolish to think that way given the recent monkey wrench thrown into the mix with last week's waiver acquisition of quarterback Kyle Orton. He's supposed to take first-team snaps this week even though coach Todd Haley said Tyler Palko remains the starter. The Chiefs have some talent.

In Week 15, it's off to Philadelphia for a date with the Eagles in an atmosphere that could be rather unseemly. Fans shouted "Fire Andy!" at Andy Reid, unhappy the so-called "Dream Team" has flamed out at 4-7. But if Michael Vick is healthy, his mobility paired with LeSean McCoy's speedy, shifty running style could be a tough combination for the Jets.

Then, on a week shortened by a day because they'll be playing on Christmas Eve, the Jets square off with the Giants. When Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora are healthy, the Giants have the type of pass rush that could make things difficult for Mark Sanchez to maneuver in the pocket. Plus, you just never know what will happen in a rivalry game between these two. It's unpredictable.

As for the regular-season finale in Miami, so what if the Dolphins players will have the U-Hauls lined up in the parking lot? Should the Jets have any shot at some sort of playoff scenario, Miami will probably do its best to stick it to the Jets and play the spoiler role.

So if Ryan's crew is going to make good on those postseason party plans they made in August, it's imperative for them to clean up the head-scratching mistakes they keep making. Playing the way they have of late simply won't be good enough to get them into, as Bill Parcells calls it, "The Tournament."

Jets story lines

DeVito out

Don't expect to see Mike DeVito lining up against the Redskins at FedEx Field on Sunday. The defensive end isn't expected to play after suffering an injury to his left MCL in Sunday's win. DeVito left the game in the third quarter and never returned after injuring his knee on a third-down completion to C.J. Spiller. He missed two games with a right knee injury earlier in the season. "I don't think DeVito will play this week," Rex Ryan said. "It looks like he has a little bit of a knee, an MCL. It's on a different knee, though. But I don't think Mike is going to play this week."

The 'other' Rex

Ryan will be game planning for his namesake in a way this week. Mike Shanahan has returned the quarterback reins to incumbent starter Rex Grossman after putting the QB on the bench for three games and going with John Beck. In Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Seahawks, Grossman threw for a season-high 314 yards, the second time he's topped the 300-yard passing mark this season, and just the fifth time in the ninth-year pro's career. Grossman has four touchdowns and five interceptions in his three games since being renamed the starter, and hasn't completed less than 65 percent of his attempts.