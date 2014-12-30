Jets players react to firings of Ryan, Idzik

It was hardly shocking, but the firing of both Jets coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik Monday left the team's players with a strong sense of sorrow.

With a 4-12 record and a fourth straight season without a playoff appearance, "the writing was on the wall," as center Nick Mangold put it. Still, that didn't make the news any easier to accept.

"We kind of knew this day was coming but it's hard to deal with right now," quarterback Geno Smith said. "It's hard on all of us."

That's because of how much they admired Ryan.

Counting the playoffs, the Jets were 50-52 under Ryan, who is the only coach in team history to have led the team to consecutive AFC championship games.

"He put his heart on the line and did his best. I think that's all you can do in this business," LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson said. "All the players here love him and I think wherever he goes, he'll be adored."