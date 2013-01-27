Jim Harbaugh turns tables on John Madden

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- John Madden is known for his television work and the EA Sports game that carries his name. But he also was the coach who led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl win over Minnesota in January 1977.

Now, living in Pleasanton, east of San Francisco, Madden has a daily morning show on KCBS, an all-news radio station. On Friday, he called 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team will meet the Ravens -- coached by brother John Harbaugh -- next Sunday in Super Bowl XLVII.

But instead of Madden interviewing Harbaugh, it was Harbaugh asking Madden, "What can you tell me as a first-time coach going to the Super Bowl?"

Said Madden: "The team that complains the most usually loses, and the team that is happy to get there usually loses."

There was a pause. Scribbling could be heard.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Said Harbaugh, "I'm writing this down."

Akers struggling a bit

49ers kicker David Akers has been so erratic -- he missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt in the NFC Championship Game -- that Harbaugh gave Billy Cundiff a tryout before the playoffs.

"It's a head-scratcher," Akers said of his problem. He was 29-for-42 in the regular season after going 44-for-52 in 2011.

"It's a matter of inches," he said. "An inch is a mile in our game. I kick one 63 [in the opener against Green Bay], it hits [the crossbar] and goes over. Last Sunday, I hit the top of the post. One's a record-breaker, one doesn't tie the game."

Akers was with the Eagles from 1999 through 2010. In many of those seasons, his special-teams coach was John Harbaugh.

"John probably internalizes things more," Akers said when asked for a comparison of the brothers. "Jim is a little more emotional."