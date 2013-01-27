Jim Harbaugh turns tables on John Madden
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- John Madden is known for his television work and the EA Sports game that carries his name. But he also was the coach who led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl win over Minnesota in January 1977.
Now, living in Pleasanton, east of San Francisco, Madden has a daily morning show on KCBS, an all-news radio station. On Friday, he called 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team will meet the Ravens -- coached by brother John Harbaugh -- next Sunday in Super Bowl XLVII.
But instead of Madden interviewing Harbaugh, it was Harbaugh asking Madden, "What can you tell me as a first-time coach going to the Super Bowl?"
Said Madden: "The team that complains the most usually loses, and the team that is happy to get there usually loses."
There was a pause. Scribbling could be heard.
Said Harbaugh, "I'm writing this down."
Akers struggling a bit
49ers kicker David Akers has been so erratic -- he missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt in the NFC Championship Game -- that Harbaugh gave Billy Cundiff a tryout before the playoffs.
"It's a head-scratcher," Akers said of his problem. He was 29-for-42 in the regular season after going 44-for-52 in 2011.
"It's a matter of inches," he said. "An inch is a mile in our game. I kick one 63 [in the opener against Green Bay], it hits [the crossbar] and goes over. Last Sunday, I hit the top of the post. One's a record-breaker, one doesn't tie the game."
Akers was with the Eagles from 1999 through 2010. In many of those seasons, his special-teams coach was John Harbaugh.
"John probably internalizes things more," Akers said when asked for a comparison of the brothers. "Jim is a little more emotional."