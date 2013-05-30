Jobless hubby making marriage rocky

DEAR AMY: I have been married to my husband for two years. I am happy with our marriage and with how I am treated, but he can't seem to hold a job. He has been hired countless times and has lost every job. I am currently in school and we moved in with his parents to make it easier on me, since I hold the bills. My side of the family seems to think that I am being mistreated and that my husband has no respect for me, because he "makes me work." Sometimes I feel this way, but I see him as my soul mate, and I just don't see how having a bad job history should influence whom I decide to stay with for the rest of my life. I have expressed my feelings to him and he listens. He also treats me well, cooks and cleans the house when I ask. Should I be worried that I am being mistreated?In LoveDEAR IN LOVE: You and your husband exist in an in-between place where you are adults, but not living a fully independent and adult life. Your parents (and his, likely) consider your relationship to be "fair game" and thus can weigh in on it.

You do not mention why your husband can't keep a job. Does he have chronic problems -- such as a drug/ drinking habit, lateness or a mental or emotional issue -- that make him unemployable? And if you are going to school and he is not occupied, is there a reason he needs to be prompted to do housework? Your parents likely look at this pattern of patchy employment and bills piling up and worry about the effect on you. You should listen to them respectfully, but if you feel good about your marriage, you will have to reassure them.

Unless your husband shows definite efforts to step up and either successfully commit to being a working man or a competent househusband while you work, then this unstable pattern will continue and will wear you both down to the nub.