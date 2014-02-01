Jodie Foster directs 'Orange Is the New Black' scene in Riverhead

All the vehicles from the 1980s and '90s in downtown Riverhead Friday didn't signal that a used-car lot had come to town.

They were there to set the time period for a scene from the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black." Hollywood star Jodie Foster was in town to direct a scene shot at the Suffolk Theater.

The theater's marketing director, Diane Tucci, said that the crew initially had just planned to shoot at the nearby jail. But while walking the downtown officials from the show "were so excited to see the theater" that they wanted to shoot there, too.

Check out the video above to see Foster at work and interviews with locals who got a chance to serve as extras. Users on mobile devices can view the video at http://bit.ly/1fIXTHf.