Valley Stream's Joe Taglic advances in 'Jeopardy!' Teen Tournament

Valley Stream resident Joe Taglic advanced Friday night in the “Jeopardy!” Teen Tournament.

Taglic, 17, finished second in the episode that aired Friday, earning one of the wild card spots in the semifinals. His semifinal episode will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV.

He has only been watching the show since last year, but is a longtime fan of trivia. He helped create the Quiz Bowl team at Regis High School in Manhattan, where he graduated in June. He saw a promotional spot on the show advertising the tournament and logged onto the “Jeopardy!” website to apply.

He was selected to attend a test session for potential contestants last November, and after getting the nod for the tournament he filmed the episodes along with the other tournament competitors in March in California.

Taglic, who will attend college at MIT, said the trickiest part of the game is often not knowing the information, but timing buzzer responses right after host Alex Trebek finishes reciting the answer.

Although Taglic can’t talk about the show results until after they air, he already feels like a winner based on meeting his competitors.

“Nobody was hypercompetitive or antisocial, everyone was pretty amiable,” Taglic said, later adding, “I have 14 new friends in the other contestants.”

Taglic joins several other Long Islanders who have found their way onto the popular game show in recent years.

* Manhasset teacher Patrick Dillon competed in the 2014 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament.

* West Islip native Dan McShane qualified for the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions after earning $64,001 from his four victories on shows that aired in January 2012.

* East Meadow native Penny Citrola won $27,800 on “Jeopardy!” episodes that aired in September 2012.