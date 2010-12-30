John Boell's NFL picks for Week 17

GIANTS (9-6)

at REDSKINS (6-9)

Line: Giants by 4

Over/Under: 441/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, WFAN (660), 4:15 p.m.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin has dominated the back pages, airwaves and Internet since Sunday when Big Blue got thrashed by the Packers.

The Giants need a win (and a Packers' loss), but this is no gimme for the G-Men. Skins QB Rex Grossman has Washington (2-0-1 ATS last 3 games) playing better. However, I believe the Giants, 8-1 overall against Washington in their last nine meetings, make one last stand for their embattled leader. The pick: Giants

BILLS (4-11) at JETS (10-5)

Line: Off

Over/Under: Off

TV-Radio: Ch. 2, ESPN (1050), 1 p.m.

The Jets don't have a whole heck of a lot to play for this weekend. They'll be either the No. 5 of 6 seed, which means a wild-card road game next week. QB Mark Sanchez will start but won't play the entire game, according to coach Rex Ryan (he's probably out by halftime). I can't see backup Mark Brunell throwing too much, so expect to see a lot of running. The Bills are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games. The pick: Bills