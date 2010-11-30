Johnson, Finnegan fined $25,000 but not suspended

The NFL yesterday fined Houston's Andre Johnson and Tennessee's Cortland Finnegan $25,000 each for their fight late in the Texans' 20-0 win Sunday, but they will not be suspended.

Finnegan said he plans to appeal the fine. "He snapped,'' he said of Johnson. "He started throwing blows."

Johnson said he probably will not appeal. "I'm happy I'm not suspended,'' he said.

After Finnegan jabbed at Johnson's neck and facemask, Johnson ripped off the cornerback's helmet and landed at least two punches to his head and neck. The two spun each other, and Finnegan tore off Johnson's helmet before players and referees intervened.

Finnegan said he thought the play ended once his helmet came off, and that if he had punched Johnson, the NFL likely would have suspended him.

Bills' Johnson: Why, God?

Bills receiver Stevie Johnson avoided the media a day after questioning God and himself for dropping what would have been a touchdown pass in overtime of a 19-16 loss to the Steelers.

After the game, Johnson said, "I'll never get over it. Ever." Minutes later, he raised eyebrows with this tweet wondering how God did this to him:

"I PRAISE YOU 24/7!!!!!! "AND THIS HOW YOU DO ME!!!!! YOU EXPECT ME TO LEARN FROM THIS??? HOW???!!! ILL NEVER FORGET THIS!! EVER!!! THX THO . . . ''

Johnson reversed himself yesterday, tweeting: "I AM HAPPY & THANKFUL 4 YESTERDAY! w/out Sunday iWldnt have grew closer w/The Lord!! And No I Did Not Blame God People! Seriously??!? Cmon! I Simply Cried Out And Asked Why?''

49ers rout Cardinals

Brian Westbrook ran for 136 yards and a touchdown last night as the 49ers (4-7) beat the host Cardinals, 27-6. Arizona (3-8) gave up 261 rushing yards as it lost its sixth in a row.

Around the league

Despite a sprained right foot, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to start Sunday night against the Ravens . . . The NFL rejected Steelers linebacker James Harrison's appeals of two fines totaling $100,000 for unnecessary roughness.