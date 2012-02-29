Judge takes over NY congressional maps

A panel of state legislators has dithered for 11 months, so a federal magistrate will draw lines for 27 congressional districts in two weeks.

A three-judge panel named U.S. Magistrate Roanne Mann as special master over New York's once-a-decade redistricting process during a hearing Monday afternoon. When attorneys representing Democrats who dominate the Assembly and Republicans who hold a bare majority in the Senate acknowledged they had no agreement through a joint task force, called LATFOR, that is tasked with drawing the congressional lines, Mann ordered they develop their own proposals by Wednesday.

She said another hearing would be scheduled sometime early next week, and she will issue her own set of maps by March 12, after a public hearing. For now, Mann's authority is restricted to congressional lines despite a push by Senate Democrats that she also supervise the drawing of state legislative lines.

Another federal judge has set a congressional primary for June 26, noting state legislative inertia has meant New York would otherwise not comply with a federal law mandating military voters receive absentee ballots in time for the November general election. That ruling means petitioning for seats in Congress begins March 20.

The federal court's involvement in the redistricting process should lift the drawing of congressional lines from the swamp of partisan disagreement in which it has lingered for more than a year -- just as it has once a decade for the past 40 years.

LATFOR's process has been roundly decried by good-government advocates and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has vowed to veto lines that did not stem from an independent process.

"It's a pathetic indictment of the miasmic LATFOR proceedings," said Susan Lerner, executive director of the good-government group Common Cause, who watched the hearing. "This is a breath of fresh air: deadlines, transparency, consistency." The three-judge panel, led by Appellate Judge Reena Raggi, accepted arguments by a group of voters from around the state led by Mark Favors of Manhattan. They alleged the once-a-decade process of redistricting has "stalled and threatens to throw the state's 2012 elections into a quagmire absent court intervention."

"This legislative stalemate is a direct result of legislative inaction on reform of the redistricting process. The governor has promised to veto any redistricting plan that is not the result of an independent process, and no such independent process is under way," the suit continues.

In setting the boundaries for Mann's work, Raggi drew from a 2002 court order creating a special master for redistricting. She instructed Mann to consider the population variation between districts and their compactness, and directed them to comply with the Voting Rights Act and to respect "communities of interest." Raggi and her fellow jurists did not rule on a request by Daniel Chill, an attorney for Assembly Democrats on LATFOR, for Mann to consider incumbent residency in her drafting.

"Congress runs on seniority," said Chill, noting other states allow incumbency, and the seniority it eventually builds, to be protected in their redistricting. "So as not to disadvantage New York as a state, I would urge the court to let the magistrate consider incumbency." Raggi announced that the court would hire Nathaniel Persily, a professor at Columbia Law School, as an adviser to Mann. He will be paid $400 per hour, Mann said.

Legislators seemed resigned to the court's involvement. A spokesman for Senate Republicans declined to comment, and Albany Assemblyman Jack McEneny, LATFOR's Democratic co-chair, said it would submit a congressional map by Wednesday.

The New York Post reported Monday that a dispute between Assembly members in the Bronx and Manhattan was delaying the chamber's submission, which had been expected early this week.

"I hear lots of things on congressional lines," McEneny said. "The point is we don't have a finished map, and if we want to be in the game, we have to have one by Wednesday and decisions have to be made." Indeed, court involvement is neither novel nor unexpected. For the last four rounds of redistricting, a special master has drawn congressional lines. But they have never been imposed: Seeing a scenario out of its hands, LATFOR has adopted a compromise plan at the 11th hour.

But given the time crunch, that scenario is less likely this year. The congressional lines require pre-clearance by the federal Department of Justice to ensure the rights of racial minorities are not abridged. That means that if state legislators adopted a plan as early as March 13 that was then signed by Cuomo, it would require Justice Department approval in a matter of days before the beginning of petitioning -- an unlikely feat.

Cuomo did not offer any specific comment on the court's action, other than that it was "getting more aggressive."

"Once a court steps in, you lose control -- and people don't like to lose control," he said, suggesting the state constitution should be amended. "We don't have any time to dally, in my opinion."

jvielkind@timesunion.com, --518-454-5081; www.timesunion.com