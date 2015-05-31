Julia Golino helps Mount Sinai win first county championship

At the first practice of the season, the players on the Mount Sinai softball team were handed index cards.

They were asked to write down their goals for the season. Julia Golino wrote the following, with some minor grammatical errors expected of an eighth grader:

My team goal that I want to achieve is winning county's for the seniors and I also want to win to. They have been wanting this for years now and I want to help them and become champs.

That goal was reached Saturday as top-seeded Mount Sinai defeated No. 4 Islip, 5-2, in the Suffolk Class A finals to win the first county title in the history of the softball program.

"There's finally going to be a banner saying 'Mount Sinai Softball 2015,' " Julia Gallo said. "Knowing we were part of it is incredible."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gallo and fellow seniors -- Jamie and Jessica Parente, Maria Pellarin, Emily Solomos, Hannah Sullivan and Cassandra Wilson -- have played together since second grade. "We have worked so hard day in and day out, every month of every year, for eight years straight," Pellarin said.

It certainly paid off Saturday. Love Drumgole evened the score at 1 with a sacrifice fly in the first. Angela Bukofsky's RBI double then gave the Mustangs a 2-1 edge in the bottom of the third. Solomos followed with a two-run double that increased the lead to 4-1.

"It's great to watch everyone grow together and finally achieve this," Solomos said.

Wilson pitched the first three innings and left with a 4-1 lead. Golino entered with two on and no out in the fourth and escaped thanks to Gallo's leaping catch at second.

"It was important because the seniors have never won it and they really wanted it," said Golino, who went four innings.

Maddie Feddersen tossed six innings, allowing four hits and two walks for Islip (17-7). Mount Sinai (21-2) moves on to the LI championship on Friday at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph's College.

"My goals were to be county champ, bat over .500, and not get thrown out on the bases all season," said Wilson, who was safe on 20 of 21 stolen base attempts this season. "I got thrown out today for the first time all season."

Two out of three ain't bad.