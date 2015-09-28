Justin Bieber wants to "live like Jesus"
Justin Bieber has a messiah complex.
"I just wanna honestly live like Jesus," Bieber revealed in a cover interview with Complex magazine.
"Not be Jesus," the 21-year-old continued. "I could never -- I don't want that to come across weird."
But the Biebs does want to embrace his Christianity.
"He created a pretty awesome template of how to love people and how to be gracious and kind."
The "What Do you Mean" singer spoke at length about his relationship with ex-flame Selena Gomez, as well as his relationship with church.
"You don't need to go to church to be a Christian," he said. "If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn't make you a taco."
Who can argue with that logic?