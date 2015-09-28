Justin Bieber wants to "live like Jesus"

Justin Bieber has a messiah complex.

"I just wanna honestly live like Jesus," Bieber revealed in a cover interview with Complex magazine.

"Not be Jesus," the 21-year-old continued. "I could never -- I don't want that to come across weird."

But the Biebs does want to embrace his Christianity.

"He created a pretty awesome template of how to love people and how to be gracious and kind."

The "What Do you Mean" singer spoke at length about his relationship with ex-flame Selena Gomez, as well as his relationship with church.

"You don't need to go to church to be a Christian," he said. "If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn't make you a taco."

Who can argue with that logic?