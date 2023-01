40th

KATHLEEN AND GLENN JORGENSEN of St. James were wed Dec. 24, 1982. Kathleen is a retired special-education teacher who had a fulfilling 34-year career at Western Suffolk BOCES in Dix Hills. Glenn, a lifelong resident of Smithtown, served the town in several capacities for 43 years, with his last position as highway superintendent. They have two children. The couple plan to celebrate with a trip to Las Vegas.