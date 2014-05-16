Katie Reilly passes her way to Suffolk regular season points title

Huntington scored 231 goals this season.

Katie Reilly had a direct hand in over half of them.

The Huntington sophomore established herself as one of the top playmakers in girls lacrosse, and finished the regular season as Suffolk county’s leader in both points (120) and assists (79).

While Reilly scored 41 goals this season, she stood out for her ability to create for others, a role she embraced.

“Assists make two people happy,” said Reilly, who finished with 34 more assists than the next highest player on Long Island (Bellport’s Courtney Pabst).

Reilly’s 79 assists are the most a Suffolk player has recorded since Hauppauge’s Jennifer Porretto dished out 106 in 2011.

“She’s an amazing lacrosse player, very coachable and athletic,” said Huntington coach Kathleen Wright. Wright added that Reilly is “a player that accepts a role. Just from looking at her assists, you can tell that she directs things from the field. That’s her role and she’s perfected it.”

Wright also praised Reilly for her selflessness, and if her pass-first approach on the field does not convince you, her inclination to defer praise to her teammates should.

“They give me a lot of credit,” Reilly said, “but it’s all them. They’re great teammates.”