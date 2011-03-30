I have one word of advice for Katy Perry's mom -- drop your book project. Do you really want to end up icily estranged from your daughter, the fate of Jennifer Aniston and Meg Ryan's mothers? Both made the unforgivable mistake in their daughters' eyes of speaking out publicly about them. But neither made the kind of statements about their daughters that Mary Perry Hudson is going public about in her book. I'm warning you, Mary: You are risking your relationship if you sell this book.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Pattinson not groomed

Robert Pattinson may be one of the prettiest boys in Hollywood, but his grooming habits are subpar. Reese Witherspoon, who plays Rob's lover in "Water For Elephants," told Entertainment Weekly that Hollywood's hottest heartthrob is a little dirty! "It's a boy thing, right? To have dirty fingernails and hair, and his clothes were dirty all the time!" revealed newlywed Witherspoon.

Which star has the best braid? Go to

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

hollywoodlife.com/

topics/beauty

and let us know.