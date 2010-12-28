Kawecki's 25 points leads Kings Park girls

Senior Marion Kawecki scored a career-high 25 points and also had seven steals and four assists to lead Kings Park over Wyandanch, 76-66, Tuesday in the Suffolk Shootout Tournament at Northport.

Meghan Eckel had 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Kingsmen (6-1).

Lineker St. Hilaire had 20 points for Wyandanch.

Center Moriches 49, Harborfields 32: Kelsey Glanzman scored 23 points to lead Center Moriches (3-2) in the Suffolk Shootout. Amber Davis had nine points and Takia Plummer eight. Lynn Zhong scored seven points for Harborfields.

Northport 58, Deer Park 30: Chrystal Pope had 13 points and six assists to lead Northport (4-0) in the Suffolk Shootout. Stephanie Leon added eight points and 10 rebounds and Kellie Cortina scored eight points. Andrea Desvignes had 15 points for Deer Park (5-1).

Comsewogue 45, Lindenhurst 35: Samantha Kane scored 21 points to lead Comsewogue (4-2) in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Newfield. Michelle Rubino added 10 points, three steals and a block and Kerri MacKinnon had five points and 12 rebounds. Colleen Ames scored 10 points for Lindenhurst.

East Hampton 45, Southold 27: Nicole Miksinski, Mazie Makraines and Bonnie Spink-O'Brien each scored eight points to lead East Hampton (6-1) in the opening round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hampton Bays. East Hampton will face Hampton Bays in the final at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Hampton Bays 58, Shelter Island 32: Seventh-grader Alexis Fotopolous scored 20 points and Theresa Carey had 16 points and nine assists to lead Hampton Bays (5-2). Seventh-grader Hannah Reed added eight points. Kelsey McGayhey scored 20 points for Shelter Island.

West Babylon 41, Newfield 34: Kendra Shuler had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lead host Newfield (2-6) in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament. Jojo Regan scored 14 points for Newfield. West Babylon will face Comsewogue in the final at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Wantagh 43, South Side 35: April Iannetta scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and five assists to lead Wantagh (4-1) in the first round of the Freeport Holiday Tournament. Tara Basile scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half. The Warriors hit 23 of 29 free throws. They'll face Sacred Heart in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sacred Heart 51, Roosevelt 29: Jenna Pasquale had 11 points and four rebounds to lead Sacred Heart (7-2). Ally Rosenthal added nine points and five rebounds, Kate Lacase had six points and two steals and Kate Orlando five points, three assists and three rebounds. Frances Gonzalez scored 15 points for Roosevelt.