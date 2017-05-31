Kelsey Huff, Jaime Biskup spur ESM to Suffolk B lacrosse championship

The Eastport-South Manor girls lacrosse team uses inflatable tubes on the sidelines as part of goal celebrations, and fittingly, it was a trio of Sharks who helped keep the team afloat even when Rocky Point staged a comeback.

Kelsey Huff was crucial on draws and scored two straight goals to halt a 3-1 Rocky Point run in the second half, Jaime Biskup scored four goals and Hope Steuerwald scored three as the top-seeded Sharks defeated No. 2 Rocky Point, 15-8, in Tuesday night’s Suffolk B final at St. Joseph’s Athletic Complex.

ESM, winner of five of the past six Suffolk B titles, plays the winner of Garden City and Long Beach at noon Sunday at Adelphi’s Motamed Field in the Long Island championship.

“I just noticed that this game was starting to get close, so I just put it in my head and drove to the net,” said Huff, whose two straight tallies gave the Sharks a 13-5 advantage with 9:55 remaining.

Rocky Point (13-3) rallied after deficits of 8-2 at halftime and 10-2 early in the second half. Christina Bellissimo, Brianna Carrasquillo and Christina Ferrara paced the Eagles in a 3-1 run that cut the ESM lead to 11-5.

But Huff was instrumental in halting the comeback through her work on the draw.

“Those are the most important five seconds of the game, that draw, because that’s going to determine how the game goes,” Huff said.

Steuerwald scored three first-half goals and Biskup scored three of her four in the first half to help ESM (15-1) take an early lead.

“We moved the ball and everything just flowed,” Steuerwald said. “Everyone worked together well, and we were just collectively as a team on the same page.”

And after each goal, the sideline erupted, using their inner tubes to celebrate. ESM had plenty of capable stars to keep them from sinking.