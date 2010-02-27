Ken Davidoff's 7th-inning stretch

Name the catcher turned broadcaster who appeared in the 2002 film "Catch Me If You Can" (above) and in a 1975 episode of "Police Story."Remaining free-agent relieversKiko Calero. Put up a very strong 2009 season with Florida.

Chan Ho Park. He still can miss bats.

Russ Springer. Even at 41, he should find a job somewhere.

Very early trade candidatesBen Sheets, Athletics. He'll be highly sought after if the Athletics can't contend (and if Sheets stays healthy).

Kevin Millwood, Orioles. Baltimore could cash him in for a prospect or two if Millwood pitches decently.

Akinori Iwamura, Pirates. Would be a very nice addition for a team needing a bat.

Bad idea of the week: Jerry Manuel's interest in hitting Jose Reyes third. Just let Reyes hit leadoff. He's happy there, and he's good at it.

Quote of the week:"I think it was a Lou Holtz quote, 'Well done is always more important than well said.' I've always tried to take that philosophy. I try to stay out of those things as much as possible.''

New Phillies ace Roy Halladay, responding to Johan Santana's assertion that he, Santana,

is the best pitcher in the

National League East.

Pop quiz answerJoe Garagiola. Thanks to Bob Buscavage of Moriches for the suggestion.