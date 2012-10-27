News

Kenny Cooper scores 2 in Red Bulls' win over Union

From left, Thierry Henry, Kenny Cooper, Joel Lindpere and Dax...

From left, Thierry Henry, Kenny Cooper, Joel Lindpere and Dax McCarty of the New York Red Bulls celebrate after scoring their first goal of the game against the Philadelphia Union at PPL Park. (Oct. 27, 2012) Credit: Getty

By The Associated Press

CHESTER, Pa. -- Kenny Cooper scored twice, and Thierry Henry added a goal to lift the New York Red Bulls over the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday.

The Red Bulls (16-9-9) reached the playoffs for the third straight year, and the ninth time in 10 seasons. New York won all three matches this season against the Union (10-18-6), who lost their final three games and will miss the postseason for the second time in three years.

Cooper scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute after Tim Cahill was taken down by defender Carlos Valdes in the box a minute earlier. Henry scored his 15th goal to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

Cooper added his team-leading 18th goal -- and fifth against Philadelphia this season -- in the 66th minute.

The Union played without defender Sheanon Williams (left ankle), defender Gabriel Farfan (right ankle) and midfielder Freddy Adu (coach's decision).

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?