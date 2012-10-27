Kenny Cooper scores 2 in Red Bulls' win over Union

CHESTER, Pa. -- Kenny Cooper scored twice, and Thierry Henry added a goal to lift the New York Red Bulls over the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday.

The Red Bulls (16-9-9) reached the playoffs for the third straight year, and the ninth time in 10 seasons. New York won all three matches this season against the Union (10-18-6), who lost their final three games and will miss the postseason for the second time in three years.

Cooper scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute after Tim Cahill was taken down by defender Carlos Valdes in the box a minute earlier. Henry scored his 15th goal to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

Cooper added his team-leading 18th goal -- and fifth against Philadelphia this season -- in the 66th minute.

The Union played without defender Sheanon Williams (left ankle), defender Gabriel Farfan (right ankle) and midfielder Freddy Adu (coach's decision).