KIDS STUFF: Black History Month books

BEST FOR Ages 4

and older

"Dizzy" (Scholastic; $17.99) by Jonah Winter, Sean Qualls (illustrator): This is the story of Dizzy Gillespie. Jazz was his ticket on a train to better days, and he left his hard life in a small town for New York City and the hottest band around. Who knew hitting high notes, low notes, never-before-heard notes would create a whole new music called bebop.

BEST FOR Ages 5 and older

"Ellen's Broom" (Putnam Juvenile, $16.99) by Kelly Starling Lyons, Daniel Minter (illustrator): During Reconstruction, Ellen's parents can finally register as husband and wife. Before it was legal for them to officially wed, they "jumped the broom," which is what made them a family. Holding on to traditions but hopeful for new freedom, Ellen proudly goes to the courthouse where her parents are to marry -- but she doesn't forget to bring the broom.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BEST FOR Ages 7 and older

"Beautiful Ballerina" (Scholastic, $17.99) Marilyn Nelson, Susan Kuklin (photographer): This beautiful photographic picture book with a poetic narrative celebrates ballerinas, who come in all shapes and sizes.

BEST FOR Ages 9 and older

"Bird in a Box" (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, $16.99) by Andrea Davis Pinkney, Sean Qualls (illustrator): Told from the perspectives of three different African-American children in the 1930s, this novel brings together friends during the Great Depression in a small upstate New York town.