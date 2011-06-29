Kidsday: Mogo flip flops are cool

We think Mogo flip-flops are cool, and they come in all different sizes.

Mogo flips have charms that are magnetic, so you can decorate them in different ways. Mogo flips were started by Paige Clark. She actually wanted to decorate her horse's blanket with magnets, but that did not work out so well. So she thought that magnets would be a good way to make charms. Mogo is the name of the horse her dad gave her when she was 9.

When we tried out the flips, we were each given a little bag of magnet charms that we attached to the straps of the flip flops. We think this is a great and inexpensive way to accessorize your summer wardrobe. You can find charms that match your mood that day and they even had a design studio on the website to help you come up with ways to make your flips look even better.

If you can't find them in a store near you, visit the website: getmogo .com. If you want new magnets, you can find them on that website, too. There are also charm bands you can get once the weather gets too cool for flip flops.





Kidsday: Start saving now

Are you interested in becoming rich? Lots of kids are. We found a great website that can help you get started. It is: Choosetosave.org/ resources/#kidslearningaboutmoney. From this site, we were able to find a few links that were very helpful in coming up with money-saving ideas and fun ways to save. They can teach you about budgeting, investing and coming up with a financial plan. Here are just a few of the links worth visiting on that page:

BIZWORLD FOUNDATION This is a nonprofit that inspires kids to be innovative leaders through the teaching of business.

Bubble Banks This is a program for raising money.

NEFE HIGH SCHOOL FINANCIAL PLANNING PROGRAM The link is for older kids and teaches you how to increase money, how you should spend it, and why money is important.

FDIC MONEY SMART FOR YOUNG ADULTS This link helps youths ages 12 to 20 to learn the basics of handling their money and finances including how to create positive relationships with financial institutions.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT WORLDWIDE Junior Achievement is a partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, all working to inspire young people to dream big and reach their potential.

MAKING ALLOWANCES Where kids learn about money. Making allowances is a link that helps kids learn about money and helps parents teach good money habits.

-- KIDSDAY REPORTERS ALEXANDER FORTE AND BRANDON SCHEICH