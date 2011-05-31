Kidsday: The Long Island Beach Bums

The Long Island Beach Bums is a girls travel lacrosse club. Girls from all across Long Island come together to form this lacrosse team. During the summer, we go to tournaments and compete against other teams. It is a great way to improve your lacrosse skills.

Many girls would like to be on the Beach Bums, so the coaches hold tryouts. Practicing a lot helps to make the team, and I should know. When I was in fifth grade, I tried out for the Beach Bums, but I didn't make the team. So, for the next year, I practiced hard and worked on the skills I had trouble with. Well, it paid off, because the next year I made it. Girls on the team can sign up for the winter league, too. We go to an indoor field and play against teams while holding practices during the winter season. By the time the summer comes, we all know each other, and we know what the coaches expect.

Our club is run by coaches Tim Harrison and Greg Antolini. Anyone in fourth to eighth grades can try out for this team.

When you join this team, you commit to four tournaments and 10 practices. You get a full uniform and a team jacket, and there's an end-of-the-year party (tournaments and practices aren't included in the optional winter team). The Beach Bums have fielded teams for the past four seasons. This is a great organization. This team has been fun from the beginning and will be until the end of the season.

Joining the Beach Bums not only improves your lacrosse skills, but you make many new friends from all over Long Island. Becoming a Beach Bum was one of the best choices I ever made.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Want more info? Go to: longislandbeachbums.com