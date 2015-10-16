Kim Kardashian baby shower postponed amid Lamar Odom situation, report says

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reportedly has decided not to have her planned baby shower this weekend in order to support her sister, Khloé, whose estranged husband, Lamar Odom, has been in a coma since Tuesday, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. Kardashian, who turns 35 on Wednesday and is expecting her second child reportedly in December, had accompanied her younger sister and their mother, Kris Jenner, to the Las Vegas hospital where former NBA player Odom was on life support after having been found unresponsive at a legal brothel in Nevada. Odom's children, Destiny, 17, and Lamar Jr., 13, and his father, Joe, arrived in Las Vegas Wednesday night to be at the former NBA player's hospital bedside. Also yesterday, The Associated Press reported authorities are retracing Odom's $75,000 visit to the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada. Odom spent about $75,000 for a minimum four-day stay, brothel owner Dennis Hof said.