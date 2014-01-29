Kings Park girls track wins nail biter in League IV

In the closest League IV Championship meet in over a decade, Kings Park emerged victorious, winning the title over Westhampton Beach, 101-96.



The two teams split the 4x400 meter and 4x200 meter relays. Kings Park’s squad, composed of Kerianne Meehan, Sophie Gonzalez, Laura Zopf and Lauren Cody won the 4x200 in 1:57.74. Westhampton Beach placed fourth.

Westhampton Beach’s 4x400 team, composed of Grace Gilbakian, Jennifer Jordan, Lauren Lorefice and Nora Murphy, won in 4:20.34. Kings Park was fifth.



The 4x800 relay was a relative wash, with Kings Park placing sixth, good for one point. Westhampton Beach was right behind them in seventh.



Kings Park used a balance attack in route to a title, spreading out high finishers among many events. Allie Bennett won the 1500 meter race walk in 7:19.02. Kiera Durand was first in the triple jump, going 35 feet, three and a half inches. Durand was second in the long jump, going 16 feet, four and a quarter of an inch. She was also fourth in the high jump, clearing four feet, 10 inches.



Kristen Homeyer finished third in the 3,000 in 11:09.51. She was also fourth in the 1,500 in 5:17.41. Meehan was second in the 55-dash in 7.80 seconds.



Erin MacDougall and Jackie Mangogna took second and third, respectively in the 55-hurdles. MacDougall finished in 9.54 seconds. Mangogna crossed the line in 9.85 seconds.



The Kingsmen took second, third, and fourth in the shot put. Kelly Boyle tossed 29 feet, four and a half inches and took second. Kristen DeLillo was third with a 29 foot throw. Jessica Bosak finished fourth after hurling 28 feet, nine and a half inches.