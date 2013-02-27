Kingston Classic registration open to runners, walkers

Interested runners and walkers can register now for the annual Kingston Classic race at Dietz Stadium that kicks off at 1 p.m. on April 14.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Kingston, the classic includes a 10k course and a 2.1 mile fun run/walk. A 10k team challenge category is also available for groups, schools and organizations to compete for the Mayor's Cup Trophy.

"I thoroughly enjoy running the Kingston Classic because it is a well organized race. The cheering sections throughout the race keep you moving and the fast finish around the track keeps you motivated to make that finish line," Liza Grudzinski, 2012 Kingston Classic champion, said in a news release.

Proceeds from the race benefit Kiwanis youth funds such as the Boys and Girls Club, Children's Home of Kingston, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and college scholarships. In 2012, more $25,000 was raised.

All preregistered runners and their families are invited to attend a pasta dinner the night before the race from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Pre-race packets will be available for pickup at the dinner.

For more information and to register go to www.kiwaniskingstonclassic.com/registration/