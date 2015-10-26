Kirk Cousins rallies Redskins from 24-0 deficit to stun Bucs

xx

xx

xx

xx

xx

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

xx

xx

xx

xx

xx

Redskins 31, Bucs 30

Kirk Cousins threw three second-half touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Jordan Reed with 24 seconds left, as host Washington rallied from 24 down for its biggest comeback in franchise history.

Tampa Bay (2-4) opened a 24-0 lead before Cousins' 8-yard TD run cut it to 24-7 at halftime. Cousins was 33-for-40 for 317 yards with no interceptions for the Redskins (3-4). "It was a good lesson: Just keep playing and you never know what can happen," said Cousins, who also led a last-second comeback home win in Week 4.

Dolphins 44, Texans 26

Host Miami became the first team since at least 1940 to score four offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards in a half. The Dolphins led 41-0 at halftime, helping interim coach Dan Campbell become the fifth interim coach out of 26 since 2000 to win his first two games, according to STATS.

Miami's four long scores in the first half were the most in at least 75 years, according to STATS. Lamar Miller rushed for 175 yards and a TD, and Ryan Tannehill threw four TD passes.

"These guys want it," Campbell said. "To watch the transformation they've made and the ownership they've begun to take, I'm glad I'm part of it."

The Texans (2-5) are heading in the other direction. Arian Foster tore his Achilles, and is done for the season, NFL.com reported. Adding insult to injury, former starting quarterback Ryan Mallett missed the team flight and made the trip on his own.

Saints 27, Colts 21

Khiry Robinson ran for two scores to help visiting New Orleans (3-4) take a 27-0 lead. Indy (3-4) cut it to 27-21 with 3:46 left but couldn't recover an onside kick.

Chiefs 23, Steelers 13

Charcandrick West rushed for 110 yards and his first career TD, and Eric Berry intercepted his first pass since his cancer diagnosis last December as host Kansas City (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak. Landry Jones lost his first NFL start for Pittsburgh (4-3).

Raiders 37, Chargers 29

Derek Carr threw three TDs, including a 52-yarder to Amari Cooper, as visiting Oakland (3-3) took a 30-6 halftime lead over San Diego (2-5).

Falcons 10, Titans 7

Matt Ryan's 8-yard TD pass to Julio Jones was the difference as visiting Atlanta (6-1) regrouped after its first loss. Tennessee (1-5) lost its fifth straight overall and ninth straight at home.

Rams 24, Browns 6

Rookie Todd Gurley rushed for 128 yards and his first two touchdowns for host St. Louis (3-3). The Rams had four sacks, recovered four fumbles and scored 10 points off miscues on the first two series for Cleveland (2-5).

Vikings 28, Lions 19

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 316 yards and two TDs as Minnesota (4-2) won an NFC North game on the road for the first time in three years and swept the Lions (1-6). -- AP