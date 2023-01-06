Kirk, Walter lead Rivermen

Jan. 2—The Adirondack Rivermen exploded for six goals in the second period during a 9-2 win over CBA in boys ice hockey on Wednesday night.

Matt Kirk and Jack Walter each scored two goals for the Rivermen. Dalton Hogan, Dylan DiCaprio, Nate DiFiore, Tyler carruthers and Matt Perrotte also scored goals.

Anthony Goodsell made 17 saves and Connor Traver made four saves for Adirondack (3-1-2 league, 3-3-2 overall).

___

(c)2023 The Post Star (Glens Falls, N.Y.)

Visit The Post Star (Glens Falls, N.Y.) at www.poststar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.