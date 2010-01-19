Kovarick rolls 300 in Islip boys bowling win

Freshman Mike Kovarick bowled his first 300 game in league play Tuesday as Islip topped Central Islip, 1,143-1,022, 1,028-904, 960-841, at East Islip Lanes.

"It was tremendous," Islip coach Michael Pace said. "It was just kind of surreal to see it happen. Everyone was cheering and congratulating him. I'm sure it was very gratifying for him."

Kovarik, who entered with a 202.38 average, was perfect in Game 1 and finished with a 675 series.

"His average is a little down from last year when he was up around 215, but I think he has tremendous upside," Pace said. "He's always working on Saturdays and Sundays, practicing on his days off. I think by the time he's an 11th- or 12th-grader, he'll be averaging a 220 or better."