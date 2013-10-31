Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler expecting 2nd child

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler expecting second childKristin Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are expecting their second child, the reality-TV star confirmed Wednesday following a report on E! Online. "Thank you for all the love!!" she tweeted along with an Instagram drawing of a red heart. "We are so excited for Camden to be a big brother!" The couple, whose first child, son Camden Jack, was born in August 2012, married this past June in Nashville, Tenn.