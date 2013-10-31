News

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler expecting 2nd child

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler expecting second childKristin Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are expecting their second child, the reality-TV star confirmed Wednesday following a report on E! Online. "Thank you for all the love!!" she tweeted along with an Instagram drawing of a red heart. "We are so excited for Camden to be a big brother!" The couple, whose first child, son Camden Jack, was born in August 2012, married this past June in Nashville, Tenn.

