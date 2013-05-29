LA police look into Bieber driving complaints

For the second time in three months, L.A. police are investigating Justin Bieber over complaints of reckless driving in his neighborhood.

L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Whitmore told the Los Angeles Times yesterday that residents of Calabasas called police just before 8 p.m. Monday, saying a tire-screeching Bieber was driving his white Ferrari at a "startling rate of speed."

Whitmore added a young child was in the immediate vicinity and that Bieber, 19, refused to speak with sheriff's deputies.

He told TMZ.com that complaints came from two separate areas of the neighborhood.

ESPN analyst and former Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who lives in Calabasas, had just left a party and was in his Prius with his child when Bieber sped by, according to TMZ.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The site said an angry Johnson followed the Ferrari to the singer's home, where he tried in vain to confront Bieber, who quickly went inside the house.