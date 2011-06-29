LaBeouf: Fox and I were intimate

Shia LaBeouf says in a new interview that he and Megan Fox, his co-star in the first two "Transformers" movies, hooked up during the second, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" -- which began filming in May 2008, during a time when Fox was seeing her future husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

"Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," the outspoken actor, 25, said in the August issue of Details magazine.

"I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation," said LaBeouf, who stars in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," which opens Wednesday. "But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry on screen."

He was less forthright when asked about Green, whom Fox, 25, met in 2004 and became engaged to in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. Fox and the 37-year-old Green later reconciled and were married in June last year. "I don't know, man. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," LaBeouf responded, repeating the phrase, the article said, a dozen times with different intonations before finally answering, "It was what it was."

Fox's spokeswoman told Newsday she had no comment.

LaBeouf also recalled an ill-fated date with Hilary Duff over sushi, calling it "probably the worst date either of us has ever had." He called Carey Mulligan, his "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" co-star and former girlfriend, an "awesome person and an incredible actress." The two ended their relationship mutually last October, but "I still love her . . . we're still pals and I wouldn't take any of it back."