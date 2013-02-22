Labor, business leaders agree on immigration framework

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Business and labor groups announced agreement Thursday on principles for a new system to bring lower-skilled workers to the United States, a key priority for a comprehensive immigration bill.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO reached consensus after weeks of negotiations conducted at the request of Sens. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), two of the senators involved in crafting an immigration deal in Congress.

The principles include agreement on the need for a way to let businesses more easily hire foreign workers when Americans aren't available to fill jobs. That will require a new kind of worker visa program that does not keep all workers in a perpetual temporary status and responds as the U.S. economy grows and shrinks, the groups said in a joint news release.

They also said they see the need for a new federal bureau to inform Congress and the public about labor market needs and shortages. That addresses a key union demand for a more transparent and data-driven process about business' genuine needs for workers.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We have found common ground in several important areas and have committed to continue to work together and with members of Congress to enact legislation that will solve our current problems in a lasting manner," the statement from the Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO said. "We are now in the middle -- not the end -- of this process."

Business and labor have long been at odds over any temporary worker program, with business groups wanting more workers and labor groups concerned about worker protections and preventing displacement of American workers.