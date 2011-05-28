Lacrosse beat: LI flavor at Under Armour

Twelve of the 22 players selected for the Under Armour All-American North Team are from Long Island.

Of the 12, five are from Suffolk, four play in the CHSAA (two from Chaminade, two from St. Anthony's) and three are from Nassau. There are four defenders, four middies, two attacks and two goalies.

Manhasset coach Bill Cherry will coach the North Team on July 2 when it plays in the sixth annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Classic against the South Team (all-stars from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas) at Towson's Johnny Unitas Stadium. The North girls coach is Carol Rainson-Rose of Northport

The L.I. boys selected (with high school and college choice): John Connors, G, Chaminade, Navy; Greg Danseglio, D, St. Anthony's, Virginia; Ryan DeSimone, A, Smithtown East, Villanova; Brian Fischer, D, Garden City, Harvard; Jake Gambitsky G, Wantagh, Harvard; Brandon Gamblin, M, Sachem North, Massachusetts; Stephen Jahelka; D, Garden City, Harvard; Myles Jones, M, Whitman, Duke; Kyle Keenan, A, Smithtown West, Duke; Joe LoCascio, M, St. Anthony's, Maryland; Sean Mahon, M, Chaminade, Harvard; Michael Pellegrino, D, Connetquot, Johns Hopkins.

The L.I. girls: Shanna Brady, D, St. Anthony's, Maryland; Kerri Fleishhacker, A, Manhasset, Yale; Shannon Gilroy, M, Northport, Florida; Kerrin Maurer, M, St. Anthony's, Duke; Mikaela Rix, M, Garden City, Boston College; Lauren Schwalje, A, St. Anthony's, Georgetown; Barbara Sullivan, D, Garden City, Notre Dame; Caroline Tarzian, A, Garden City, Georgetown; Kelly Weis, G, Garden City, Harvard.