Lady Gaga has hip surgery, thanks fans for support

Lady Gaga underwent hip surgery Wednesday, a week after she was forced to cancel the remainder of her "Born This Way" tour because of severe joint inflammation and torn cartilage.

After the surgery, the singer thanked her fans for their support. "You really gave me a lot of strength today," she wrote late Wednesday on her website. "Everything happened so fast, but when it came time to face it I reflected on the many stories and experiences you've shared with me about your lives. Meeting you backstage, reading your letters, watching you communicate with fans from around the globe . . . As they wheeled me into surgery today, I thought about all of your pain and perseverance, your unique family situations, school environments, health issues, homelessness, identity struggles -- sometimes you are so brave that it terrifies me."

Before the operation she tweeted, "Going in for surgery now. Thank you so much for sending me love and support. I will be dreaming of you."