Landlord had illegal Stony Brook dwellings, says judge

A Suffolk County judge ruled Thursday that a landlord had violated Brookhaven Town codes by creating a dozen illegal apartments in a Stony Brook house.

Sixth District Court Judge David A. Morris also cleared the landlord, North Shore Design Inc., of most allegations that it had installed illegal door locks in the house at 150 Christian Ave. The company was convicted of a total of 15 counts, including 12 counts of illegal apartments, two charges of illegal locks and one count of violating sanitary codes.

The company faces a fine of $3,000 for each conviction, said Brookhaven Deputy Town Attorney David J. Moran. Sentencing was scheduled for May 1.

Steven Graziano, owner of North Shore Design, and his attorney, Richard J. Kaufman, declined to comment.

The house had been the focus of complaints by area residents because it had been occupied by more than a dozen college students. About three dozen Stony Brook homeowners attended the announcement of the verdict in the Patchogue courtroom.