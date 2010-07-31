Last-place Mariners still have fight - in dugout

SEATTLE - The last-place Mariners still have some fight left . . . in the dugout.

During Friday night's 2-1 loss to Boston, there were fireworks between second baseman Chone Figgins and manager Don Wakamatsu. The two argued from opposite ends of the dugout as players and coaches pushed each other trying to intervene. It got so bad that third baseman Jose Lopez's jersey was pulled off his back.

Figgins - who will not be suspended - was benched after the top of the fifth. Standing near second as Mike Cameron pulled into second on a double, he inexplicably let the throw from Michael Saunders bounce a few feet to his left and then dribble past the bag without moving toward it. Cameron alertly went to third. - AP