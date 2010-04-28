Lau's RBI single wins it for Floral Park
Kevin Lau drove in Mike Blinn with a two-out line drive to right-center in the bottom of the seventh to give Floral Park a 5-4 victory over North Shore Wednesday in Nassau Conference A-II baseball. Blinn doubled home Mike Tangredi and Eric Stone to tie the game with one out in the inning.
Jericho 9, Lynbrook 7: Niko Alvarez hit a three-run home to highlight a six-run sixth inning to help Jericho (5-5) erase a 6-2 deficit in Conference A-II. Freshman Tyler Russell pitched two innings of scoreless relief for his first varsity win.
Roslyn 4, Lawrence 3: Roslyn's Matt Bernstein drove in John Peck from third with a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 3. Pinch runner Sam Sherr stole second and Corey Newman drove him in with a single to win the game for the Bulldogs (6-0) in Conference A-III.
Mepham 5, Oceanside 4: J.C. Brandmaier hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to put Mepham (5-5) ahead 5-4 in Conference AA-I.
Herricks 4, Port Washington 2: Tyler Cruz's two-out single in the top of the sixth drove in David Resnick to put Herricks (7-1) ahead 3-1 in Conference AA-II.
Commack 5, Sachem East 4: Paul Maline drove in Cameron Kitt on a fielder's choice in the sixth to put Commack (4-3) ahead 5-4 in Suffolk League I.
Miller Place 6, Amityville 5: Aaron Davies singled home Matt Hinchy in the top of the seventh to give Miller Place (5-5) a 6-5 lead in League VI.
St. Dominic 3, Chaminade 2: Joe Tracz drove in Tom Grillo with an RBI-double in the top of the seventh to put St. Dominic (6-4) ahead 3-2 in CHSAA.