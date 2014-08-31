LaunchPad, high-tech incubator, headed to Great Neck

LaunchPad, a high-tech business incubator company, is scheduled to come to Grace Avenue in Great Neck Plaza in late September or early October.

Business incubators are organizations geared toward accelerating the growth and success of startup companies and when located in common buildings are meant to foster convenient networking among entrepreneurs and their coaches.

LaunchPad offers co-working spaces for small, start-up businesses and also has locations in Mineola on Mineola Boulevard and on Main Street in Huntington.

“We are just thrilled to see LaunchPad open a second site within the Town of North Hempstead,” said Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “I am confident that this high-tech company will flourish in the Village of Great Neck Plaza, producing some amazing and innovative ideas, products and businesses.”

“Over the last several months we arranged meetings with property owners, including developers, Class A office building managers, and leasing agents with LaunchPad executives to find the right fit for their next business model here within North Hempstead,” explained Kim Kaiman, executive director of North Hempstead’s Business, Tourism & Development Corporation.

The new LaunchPad, at 3 Grace Ave., will accommodate between 20 and 30 startups. LaunchPad tenants do not sign leases, but lease individual desks or offices on a month-to-month basis. Rents start from $149 per month for a desk, and private offices start at $700 a month.

“With our walkable downtown and targeted location a block from the LIRR Great Neck train station, the Village of Great Neck Plaza is ideal for maximizing collaboration among the companies and for Long Island entrepreneurs to congregate,” said Great Neck Plaza Mayor Jean Celendar. “We’re thrilled that LauchPad Great Neck will be the newest location of this venture and for the economic development it will bring to the village and town.”