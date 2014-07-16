Law restricting bamboo in Babylon may be broadened

A Town of Babylon law restricting cultivation of certain kinds of invasive bamboo may be broadened to cut back on plants that are already encroaching where they’re not wanted.

An ordinance expected to receive a public hearing before the town board next month calls for bamboo owners whose plants have encroached on their neighbors’ property to pay for removal by a licensed contractor.

Bamboo owners must use above-ground planters to keep the plant from spreading roots, or surround the plant in the ground with a steel-clasped heavy plastic barrier sunk 30 inches deep and extending at least 3 inches above ground.

That law was passed last year in response to residents’ complaints, making the town one of about a dozen municipalities across Long Island to restrict invasive bamboo since 2011.

Babylon Village has similar laws, and Amityville trustees plan to hold public hearings on laws this fall.

The public hearing for the amendment to the Town of Babylon bamboo law is scheduled for Aug. 12.