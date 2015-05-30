Lawrence's Tevine Johnson a double-winner at Nassau Class A finals

It has become abundantly clear: Tevine Johnson can jump.

The Lawrence senior, who elevated for a key touchdown in the Long Island Class III championship in the fall, won the long jump and 110-meter hurdles at the Nassau Class A finals Friday at Roosevelt.

Lynbrook's Luke Germanakos (400 meters and 800 meters), Oyster Bay's Christopher Canadeo (discus and shot put), Roosevelt's Corey Bull (100 and 200) and Shaday Lawrence (100 and 200) and Island Trees' Alyssa Mustafa (long jump and triple jump) were the meet's other double-winners.

For the Tornadoes' Johnson, these were the first two county championships. He won the long jump at 21 feet, 103/4 inches, edging the pack by more than a half-foot. The hurdles were closer, as Valley Stream North's Isaiah Paige took second in 15.96, seconds behind Johnson's 15.80.

"The second-to-last hurdle, I knew I had it because I had a little distance between us," said Johnson, who added he got off to a perfect start.

Germanakos also got off to a good start in both of his events, but it was his finish in the 800 meters that stirred the crowd. The senior, who said he will run track at the United States Merchant Marine Academy, entered the last 200 trailing the leader by a few strides.

"I was one second away from conceding and giving up, but I thought to myself I want this more than anybody else," said Germanakos, who won the 600 meters in the winter state meet. "I used that mental edge to get myself in front and I held on."

He kicked into another gear and beat North Shore's Dylan Welch by a second, finishing in 1:56.65. That followed his victory in the 400 (49.00).

"I'm so grateful I was able to finish with the speed I did, especially being a senior and knowing this is going to be one of my last races -- I really wanted to make a point," Germanakos said. "I think I ended on a high note."

So did Mustafa, who also won the long jump and triple jump at the indoor county finals in the winter. The senior took the long jump Friday at 17-51/4 and the triple at 36-3/4.

Between the two track and field season county championships, Mustafa said she had taken second four times in long jump and three times in the triple in her career.

"It's good to come out my senior year and win after getting seven second-place finishes," she said.

Valley Stream North won the 16-team boys meet with 114 points. Roosevelt was second with 82.33.

North Shore took the 15-team girls meet with 156 points, pulling away late from Valley Stream North (119).