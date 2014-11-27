LeBron, Cavs get some payback against Wizards

LeBron James scored 29 points, Kevin Love added 21 and the Cavaliers exacted a little revenge with a 113-87 win over the Wizards last night in Cleveland. Washington beat the Cavaliers 91-78, five days earlier.

Warriors 111, Magic 96: Stephen Curry had 28 points, including six three-pointers, as visiting Golden State (12-2) won its seventh straight. Long Island's Tobias Harris led the Magic with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 105, Hornets 97: Wesley Matthews' 28 points led visiting Portland to its ninth straight win. The TrailBlazers (12-3) are 7-0 against Eastern Conference teams.

Raptors 126, Hawks 115: DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points as visiting Toronto won its sixth straight.

Grizzlies 99, Lakers 93: Marc Gasol had 19 points and 11 rebounds for visiting Memphis (13-2), which has won seven of eight.

Popovich not with Spurs

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich missed last night's 106-100 win over the Pacers after undergoing what the team called a minor medical procedure. He also is expected to miss tomorrow's home game vs. the Kings.

Assistant Ettore Messina will run the team. He becomes the first European-born coach to run an NBA team in the regular season. Referred by many as the "Coach Pop of Europe," Messina is in his first season with the Spurs. -- AP