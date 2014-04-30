Legislature bill on Patrick Vecchio's Smithtown term '50-50,' says lawmaker
A key lawmaker said Tuesday that it’s a tossup whether the State Legislature will give final passage to a bill that would patch a paperwork error and allow Smithtown Supervisor Patrick Vecchio and Councilwoman Lynne Nowick to complete their elected terms.
“I’d say it’s 50-50,” said Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick (R-St. James), one of the primary sponsors of the measure.
Vecchio and Nowick, both Republicans, were elected to four-year terms last fall. But Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, a Conservative, had declared the posts vacant after both failed to sign a written oath of office within 30 days of taking office as required by state law.
In February, the town board appointed Vecchio and Nowick to one-year terms, the maximum allowed under the conditions. Fitzpatrick and state Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) introduced legislation to allow them to serve full four-year terms.
The State Senate overwhelmingly approved the measure 57-4 on Tuesday.
If the Assembly doesn’t follow suit, Vecchio and Nowick would have to run again in a special election this fall.
Fitzpatrick said some are concerned the remedy might set a sort of legal precedent.
“If we can get it done, fine. I’m hopeful,” he said. “Will it set a precedent? Maybe.”