Lessons can be learned from electoral defeats

Let the winners have their spoils. The losers give us the real lessons.

Some knew they lost even before the polls closed. Others learned it after the recanvass. Nearly a month after Election Day, a few still insist their ballot-by-ballot challenges could deliver a holiday miracle.

Here are 10 of the most enlightening electoral defeats of 2010 - followed by what they might teach us:

Christine O'Donnell

for U.S. Senate: In a debate Oct. 19, O'Donnell challenged her rival in the Delaware race: "Where in the Constitution is the separation of church and state?" Told the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law respecting establishment of religion, she seemed confused. It helps to know basics.Gov. David A. Paterson: On Feb. 20, Paterson declared: "I'm running for governor this year." On Feb. 27, amid a scandal involving an aide, he declared: "I cannot run for office and manage the state's business full time." Planning helps.Carl Paladino for governor:Nominated amid a tax-revolt mood, he then carried on about Speedos and his foe's "prowess" and made an odd series of unsupported claims. It helps to have a grip.Rick Lazio for governor: He started way behind in polls and money and stayed there. It helps to have more than modest support.

Sen. Frank Padavan: Blunt and independent as he'd been since his first election in 1972, Republican Padavan survived a nail-biter last time. But voters can impose term limits - even if the cap is 18 terms.

Sen. Brian X. Foley: Democrat Foley, targeted by the GOP since he won in 2008, was believed to be in particular trouble after his vote for the MTA payroll tax. Again, voters can impose term limits - even of one term.

Kathleen Rice

for attorney general:The Nassau DA landed a close second of 5 in the Democratic primary, though she seemed to have the best shot for statewide office of any Long Islander. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was the only one to prevail though he lost Nassau. Local and state races differ.

Assemb. Marc Alessi:His opponent had a strong base. But a good GOP climate matters too.Sen. Pedro Espada: He lived outside his district, was accused of wrongdoing, and ditched two party conferences. A candidate's got to know his limitations.

Meg Whitman

for California governor:She put $160 million into her GOP campaign and lost. Setting spending records can get a candidate only so far.