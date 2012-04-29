Lester lifts Red Sox to sixth straight win
Jon Lester outdueled Jake Peavy last night, lifting the visiting Red Sox over the White Sox, 1-0, for their sixth straight win.
Adrian Gonzalez had an RBI single in the fourth to back Lester (1-2). He snapped a career-worst streak of losing five straight decisions and going eight starts without a win dating to Sept. 11. He gave up five hits and one walk, striking out seven.
The Red Sox are 10-10.
Rangers 7, Rays 2: Colby Lewis (3-0) allowed one run in six innings as host Texas snapped Tampa Bay's winning streak at six games.
Angels 2, Indians 1: Dan Haren pitched eight innings for visiting Los Angeles and Albert Pujols remained homerless.
Dodgers 4, Nationals 3: Matt Kemp led off the bottom of the 10th inning with his 11th homer.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2: Hanley Ramirez hit a run-scoring single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to snap Miami's losing streak at six games.
Pirates 4, Braves 2: Erik Bedard (1-4) gave up one run in five innings and struck out nine for visiting Pittsburgh.
Phillies 5, Cubs 2: Carlos Ruiz homered and drove in three runs and Joe Blanton threw 71/3 innings for host Philadelphia.
Cardinals 7, Brewers 3: Yadier Molina went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer to back Kyle Lohse (4-0) for host St. Louis. -- AP