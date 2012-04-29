Lester lifts Red Sox to sixth straight win

Jon Lester outdueled Jake Peavy last night, lifting the visiting Red Sox over the White Sox, 1-0, for their sixth straight win.

Adrian Gonzalez had an RBI single in the fourth to back Lester (1-2). He snapped a career-worst streak of losing five straight decisions and going eight starts without a win dating to Sept. 11. He gave up five hits and one walk, striking out seven.

The Red Sox are 10-10.

Rangers 7, Rays 2: Colby Lewis (3-0) allowed one run in six innings as host Texas snapped Tampa Bay's winning streak at six games.

Angels 2, Indians 1: Dan Haren pitched eight innings for visiting Los Angeles and Albert Pujols remained homerless.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dodgers 4, Nationals 3: Matt Kemp led off the bottom of the 10th inning with his 11th homer.

Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2: Hanley Ramirez hit a run-scoring single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to snap Miami's losing streak at six games.

Pirates 4, Braves 2: Erik Bedard (1-4) gave up one run in five innings and struck out nine for visiting Pittsburgh.

Phillies 5, Cubs 2: Carlos Ruiz homered and drove in three runs and Joe Blanton threw 71/3 innings for host Philadelphia.

Cardinals 7, Brewers 3: Yadier Molina went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer to back Kyle Lohse (4-0) for host St. Louis. -- AP