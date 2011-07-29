Letter: Allow cross at 9/11 museum

Regarding "Cross of WTC beams moving to memorial" [News, July 28], I don't speak on behalf of atheists everywhere, because, as an atheist, I don't feel that we should gather together to form an opinion and force it on others. That is what some religions do.

Personally, I am offended by the "group of atheists" opposing the cross-shaped beam's inclusion in the 9/11 museum. As soon as I saw the cross, I was impressed by the coincidence of its survival and by the importance and good feeling it brings to so many.

It does not change my beliefs (or disbeliefs), but I think it's a good thing and should be displayed.

Jim Intravia, Medford