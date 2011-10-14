Letter: Apple should have been made here

We all mourn the passing of Apple's Steve Jobs, a great innovator, inventor and salesman ["Midas of the digital age," Editorial, Oct. 7]. He gave the world many wonderful electronic products. However, he outsourced the manufacturing of them.

He gave jobs to many foreign factories and workers. Can we imagine the number of jobs that would have been created if all Apple products were manufactured in the United States? Apple could have put many people to work here and probably made a far better product.

If we look at a person's accomplishments, we must look at the entire picture. A great man might have considered the employment opportunities for the American workers as part of his accomplishments. Designing great products and then not giving the American worker a chance to produce them, is certainly not a great accomplishment.

Outsourcing is the cancer in the American job market, with no cure in sight.

Sanford Schneider, Island Park