Letter: Don't raise taxes on the wealthy

Your letter writer calls for a tax hike on the very rich as a way to create jobs ["Conservatives are blocking recovery," Dec. 16]. He proclaims, "It is much easier for them to put that money in a hedge fund and watch it grow without effort on their part, than to open a business that will create jobs."

I wonder where he gets the moral authority to confiscate fellow citizens' property because he disapproves of the way others invest their money. It would be interesting to see the writer's reaction if someone with a fraction of his net worth said that they disapprove of the way he invests his money, and therefore he shall be taxed at a higher rate, with that money going to create a job. After all, putting money in a 401(k), savings account or certificate of deposit grows money without effort.

Mike Swedenberg, Franklin Square



This letter writer is doing nothing more than repeating liberal talking points. He's appalled that "far-right conservatives" are "blocking the proven process of negotiation and compromise" that "prevents one group from dictating policy, and promotes input from all sides of an issue."

You mean like when the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress, and they shoved "Obamacare" down our throats? Was the writer appalled then or cheering them on?

The call for a tax surcharge on the very rich to use it for job-creating programs is laughable. Does the writer really think that government would use that money for that purpose? It won't.

I'm not one of the very rich, but I do know they pay their fair share. Thank God for the tea party. Its members are trying to bring order to a chaotic government. Unfortunately, there are far too many people who don't have a problem with the government spending more money than it has, and when all else fails, raising taxes.

Bret P. Wallach, Hicksville