Regarding "All shook up along the East Coast" [Editorial, Aug. 24], I had just finished my workout at a gym on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and was in the aerobics room stretching. I was on my back when I felt a slight shimmer. I had had a good workout, so I thought it was me.

When I left, I heard about the earthquake. That was the shimmer I felt. Actually, I'm glad it wasn't me.

Charles Naftal, Mineola