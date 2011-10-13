Letter: FDNY bias case taken too far

Judge Nicholas Garaufis has taken his crusade against the New York City Fire Department to new heights in trying to appoint an outside monitor to oversee the hiring of firefighters ["Judge moves on FDNY," News, Oct. 6].

This all started with a discrimination lawsuit. Since when does the color of someone's skin have anything to do with passing an exam? Garaufis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars with his ridiculous ruling that the FDNY's entrance exam is biased against minorities. If someone can't pass a test, then they don't get the job -- period. This is not about race, this is about preparation and understanding of material that distinguishes qualified candidates from unqualified candidates.

There are minorities working for the FDNY. How were they able to pass the exam? Should we continue to dumb down material to satisfy liberal bias? This is really about our failed education system. If an applicant can't pass the exam, why not examine the schools that "educated" him or her?

The judge should go after the school boards, revamp our education system and stop trying to make a name for himself. We can all thank him for jeopardizing the citizens' safety. If I needed to be rescued during a fire, I couldn't care less what color the firefighter's skin is. I just want to be sure he or she is properly screened and trained.

Liz Smith, Centerport