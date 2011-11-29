Letter: Fracking phobia is overblown

I grow weary reading anti-fracking articles that contain the usual recycled misinformation ["Fracking for natural gas isn't worth the risks," Opinion, Nov. 18]. Wouldn't it be nice if Newsday had a few articles by geologists who work for the gas companies and others with technical expertise?

This article begins with misleading semi-truths. For example, the chemicals used that could be considered toxic comprise but a small percentage of the fracking mixture. The remaining mixture is sand, water and harmless additives. Go to Halliburton's website and read the facts as posted. This information is no secret.

As for fracking releasing radioactive materials found in nature, in any form of drilling or mining, these materials would be handled expertly, for the drillers' safety as well as the public's. We did put men on the moon, you know, when we were a country of doers, unlike today.

Fracking has been conducted for over half a century, if vertical and horizontal methods are included. Both are basically the same process, developed by Halliburton, which if we lived in saner times, would earn our deserved esteem.

In the last two years, more than 40 people have died from farming contaminants such as manure in water. Should we ban farming? I am unaware of any such death records for fracking after thousands of wells drilled over a half century. We need real energy -- oil, coal and gas, all of which we are rich in, and but for fearmongering, readily obtained.

Gordon Tomei, Centerport