Letter: GOP judicial critiques are outdated

It was interesting watching the Republican presidential debate, with the comments about the federal judiciary and how it is no longer serving the vision of the founding fathers ["Candidates tout conservatism," News, Dec. 16]. Some of the candidates advocated radical restructuring of the federal courts to restore the original intent of those founders.

Let's not forget what other things America's founders supported, such as keeping Africans as slaves, prohibiting women from voting, exterminating the Indian population and allowing only property-owners to vote and hold office.

America has changed and grown since it was founded. The real genius of the founders was establishing a framework for the government that allows change and growth to reflect the needs of the citizens.

Doug Lange, Massapequa Park